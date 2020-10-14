Hornets postseason mock draft roundup

It’s now been 16 months since the 2019 NBA Draft, and we still have one more month left in the longest gap ever between drafts. But we’ve hit an important milestone—the 2019-20 NBA season has finally come to a close after a 12 month roller coaster ride. With that, it’s now the offseason, AKA draft season. Many outlets have updated their mocks in recent weeks given that absolutely no new news about prospects has come out in several months. Let’s take a look.

ESPN: James Wiseman, Center, Memphis

Wiseman is the player that has been most commonly mocked to the Charlotte Hornets throughout this process. The Hornets have an obvious need at center, so it’s understandable that mock drafters would take that into account when constructing their simulations. Wiseman checks all the boxes you want to see on paper, but he’s never really impacted games the way you’d expect. Plus there are serious concerns about the efficacy of using an asset as valuable as the third pick on a center.

Tankathon: LaMelo Ball, Guard, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Wiseman goes off the board at two in Tankathon’s mock, leaving LaMelo Ball for the Hornets at three. Ball should step in and immediately become one of the most creative playmakers in the league, but there are concerns about his jump shot and approach to the game.

NBA Draft Net: James Wiseman, Center, Memphis

NBA Draft Net often goes against the grain and has some wild picks. That isn’t the case this season. The top of their draft looks like most others, and they have the Hornets selecting Wiseman.

Sports Illustrated: LaMelo Ball, Guard, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Jeremy Woo has the top three shaking out the same way as Tankathon does, and that results in the Hornets landing the youngest Ball brother.

The Athletic: Anthony Edwards, Guard, Georgia

Sam Vecenie has Ball and Wiseman going with the top two picks, leaving Edwards for the Hornets. Edwards has spent a lot of the last year as the consensus top prospect thanks to his shot making ability and physical tools, but some questions have been raised about his ability to positively impact winning.

NBC Sports: Obi Toppin, Forward/Center, Dayton

This one is different. James Ham has the Hornets selecting the 22 year old college player of the year. Toppin has some impressive highlights and potential has a versatile finisher, but he has major question marks about his defensive ability and where he’ll fit on the court. As an aside, this mock seems contrived to create the storyline of LaMelo Ball dropping to the Knicks at eight, which would be shocking to say the least.

NBA Consensus: James Wiseman, Center, Memphis

As I said above, Wiseman has been the most common mock target of the Hornets this offseason. The linked article basically rounded up mock drafts like we’re doing here and tallied how many times a player appeared for each team. Wiseman was attached to the Hornets in four of the ten mocks they looked at.