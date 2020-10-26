The Hornets have released a second batch of pre-draft interviews

The Charlotte Hornets have released another handful of videos with draft prospects. All of them were asked how they’re handling this weird pre-draft process and how they’ll fit with the Hornets. Here are their videos with a brief summary of the other topics they touched on:

Saben Lee, G, Vanderbilt

Lee talks about his growth as a leader over his three years at Vanderbilt, playing under Jerry Stackhouse, and how he thinks he would fit with the Hornets.

Jalen Smith, F/C, Maryland

Smith talks about his accomplishments at Maryland, his development, and where he’ll stand out as an NBA player.

Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky

Quickley wore a tie, which was nice. He talked about his big jump in production from his freshman to sophomore season, being a part of the Kentucky family, his relationship with PJ Washington, and how he’ll fit in the Hornets guard rotation.

Jordan Nwora, G/F, Louisville

Nwora talked about the feedback he got from scouts after doing the pre-draft process last offseason, his improvements at Louisville, playing for the Nigerian national team,

Kira Lewis, G, Alabama

Lewis talks about his unique status as a 19 year old with two years of college experience, playing for Avery Johnson, and going through the process with his Alabama teammates.

Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetown

Yurtseven talked about playing under Patrick Ewing, the impact his redshirt year had on his development, and his pretty in depth knowledge of the way the Hornets play.