Former Hornets assistant Stephen Silas named head coach of the Houston Rockets

Former Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas has come to an agreement with the Houston Rockets to become their next head coach.

Rockets were sold on Silas' offensive ingenuity, his pedigree w/ Rick Carlisle, Steve Clifford and his father, Paul Silas. Silas has coached some remarkable guards in his NBA career, including Luka Doncic, Kemba Walker, Steph Curry. Now he gets to run offense for Harden-Westbrook https://t.co/52Qfuknilb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

As Woj mentions in the Tweet, Silas was most recently an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, where he joined the staff in 2018.

Prior to that, Silas spent a long time with the Hornets franchise. He started his NBA career with the Hornets, first as a scout in 1999 before becoming an assistant from 2000 to 2002 while his father Paul Silas was the team’s head coach. He returned to Charlotte as an assistant coach in 2010 when his father was brought back as an interim coach to replace the departing Larry Brown.

Silas remained a part of the staff when Steve Clifford was hired to be the team’s new coach. He as the team’s top assistant after the departure of Patrick Ewing and filled in as the team’s head coach for a stretch of the 2017-18 season while Clifford dealt with health problems. He was not retained when the coaching staff was disbanded upon the firing of Clifford.

Now he goes to Houston, who almost hired him away in 2016. This opportunity has been a long time coming for Silas, and it’s exciting to see it finally arrive.