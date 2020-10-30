Hornets showing interest in LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to have an in-person meeting lined up with LaMelo Ball, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express/ESPN.

LaMelo Ball is expected to interview (no workout) for the teams drafting 1-4. Right now there are no plans to meet with the Knicks, who pick 8th. https://t.co/oNGuUxfqKY — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 29, 2020

As Givony mentions in the tweet, Ball is expected to interview with the four teams holding the top four picks in the draft, but he’s not expected to do any workouts. That’s not uncommon for players slated to go at the top of the drafts. Working out serves them no benefit and can only hurt them.

Many view Ball as the draft’s top prospect. His outside shot needs to be cleaned up and he needs to buy in on the defensive end, but his talent and creativity are unmatched. At 6’7”, he’d be able to play alongside the Hornets back court duo of Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier while being the made facilitator on offense.

The interest in Edwards to this point is more subtle. The Georgia product has been working out in preparation for the draft, and there was a very notable attendee at one of his workouts.

Potential #1 Pick Anthony Edwards pictured with Michael Jordan



Could the hornets draft Edwards #3 overall in the draft? pic.twitter.com/gJ6xmtHXVv — DKM ⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) October 22, 2020

Rick Bonnell stated in his piece about the Hornets being set on James Wiseman that Anthony Edwards is seen as the backup plan. That’s possible, but Jordan being present for an Anthony Edwards workout seems to contradict that statement.

Edwards was viewed as the consensus top prospect for a lot of this season. He’s a tough shot maker with tremendous strength and athleticism. He has all the tools to be dominant guard in the league. He just needs some refinement to improve his overall impact.