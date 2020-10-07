Hornets news and notes, October 7th edition

The Charlotte Hornets wrapped up their bubble camp a few days ago, and we still have over a month until the 2020 NBA Draft, so we have some time to kill. There hasn’t really been any news about prospect workouts or anything, but hopefully that’ll change in the coming weeks. In the meantime, here are some Hornets-related things that have gone on but didn’t get their own story here on At the Hive. We’ll start with the bad news first.

Willy Hernangomez apologized on Twitter after attending a party in Madrid that had to be broken up over covid concerns. There were about 200 people at the party, which is just not a smart thing to be doing right now. That’s especially true for Hernangomez , who is set to become a free agent in a matter of weeks.

Better news now

Marvin Williams has a standing job offer to come and work for the Hornets whenever he wants. Based on the quote in the Basketball News article, it seems like the offer is to be a film guy for the team. Marvin has always been a true professional, so it’d be cool to see him back with the organization in any capacity.

Sam Perley of Hornets.com wrote a quick article recapping the bubble experience. A couple takeaways: