Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic preseason game thread

The Hornets have a new preseason foe in a new location.

By Jonathan DeLong
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have left the friendly confines of the Spectrum Center and will face the Orlando Magic in Orlando.

This is now an open thread!

