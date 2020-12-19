Preview: Hornets wrap up the preseason with their second game against the Magic

What: Charlotte Hornets (1-2) at Orlando Magic (1-2)

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Amway Center; Orlando, FL

How to watch: Fox Sports South(east), NBA League Pass (both with Magic commentators)

We have made it to the end of the preseason. This preview is going to be short because there’s only so much to be said about preseason basketball, and there’s even less to be said when the Hornets are playing the same opponent multiple times in a row.

On top of that, the final preseason game usually sees the least amount of minutes from teams’ key players, but that varies from team to team. For example, the Lakers and Suns basically played a regular season game with Anthony Davis getting 30 minutes. But the Hornets used what resembled a real rotation in Thursday’s game, so I’d be surprised if they went that route again. My guess we’ll see 15-20 minutes for the Hornets starters and the top of their bench with most, if not all, coming in the first half. Gordon Hayward won’t play any of those minutes because his finger is still broken.

That means more burn and more shot attempts for LaMelo Ball as he continues to get acclimated to the NBA. We’ll probably get our best look at Vernon Carey and Nick Richards so far. Same goes for Grant Riller if he’s healthy. Then again, this could all be wrong and James Borrego could elect to put on a full dress rehearsal.