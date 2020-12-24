Cody Zeller out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller had surgery to fix his broken hand today and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Per the injury report, it was the ring finger on his left hand that was broken. I’m sure he’ll have a joke for that at some point.

A 4-6 week timetable has Zeller returning between January 21 and February 4. That’s especially problematic given the condensed schedule the NBA is working with this season. If the timetable is accurate, Zeller will miss between 14 and 22 games. That’s about 20-30% of a 72 game schedule.

Bismack Biyombo will probably get the starting nod for Zeller in the immediacy. Nick Richards seems to be next in line in the center rotation, but if he’s not ready, James Borrego might try to go small more often to fill Zeller’s void. That means more PJ Washington at center, and maybe a few more minutes on the wing for either Caleb Martin or Malik Monk.

The Hornets will have their first game sans Cody Zeller against the Thunder on Saturday.