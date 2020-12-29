Exploring the center market for Charlotte

With Cody Zeller out, Bismack Biyombo is currently the best center on the Hornets roster. He started against the Thunder and will mostly likely remain the starter for the immediate future. With that being said, the Hornets have been getting absolutely pummeled on the glass to start the season. While Charlotte does have two rookie centers in Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards, they could also look to bring in an extra center through free agency to replace Zeller’s minutes for the time being. There may not be a huge market out there, but here are some of the better options.

Dewayne Dedmon

Dedmon is a 31-year-old vet who last played for the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks just last year. In his ten game stint with the Hawks he managed to put up around eight points and eight rebounds a night, while also blocking 1.5 shots. Dedmon would be the oldest player on the Hornets roster, giving some veteran leadership to the squad. Standing at 7-0 tall, Dedmon would also bring some solid size to the roster, as Biyombo is only 6-8.

Jordan Bell

Bell is one of the younger options in the pool of free agent centers, standing at only 6-8. However, what he lacks in size he more than makes up for in hustle. Tracing back to his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, Bell has been known as the ultimate hustle guy. Whether he’s running the floor or pounding the glass he’s always on the go. He played with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies last season, appearing in 29 games and averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds a night (13.1 pts and 11.4 reb per 36 minutes.)

Ian Mahinmi

Mahinmi has been a journey-man during his career thus far, playing with five different teams over the course of the 12 seasons he’s played. He has been with the Washington Wizards for the last four seasons, averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for them in 21.3 minutes per game last year. At 34-years-old he would be by far the oldest guy on the Hornets, and at 6-11 would also bring some size to a currently undersized front-court.

John Henson

Henson spent the majority of his career with Milwaukee before signing with the Cavaliers this past offseason.He played with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons last year, averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 40 total games played. Despite being only 6-9 he’s always been a solid rebounder, averaging nearly 10 a night per 36 minutes throughout his career. He’s also been a solid shot-blocker, posting 1.4 a night over the course of his career.

Kyle O’Quinn

O’Quinn is a very similar player to Henson. He is also 30-years-old and 6-9, and is known for his solid rebounding. He played with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, and has played for four different teams over the course of his eight year career. He averaged 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10.8 minutes a night with the Sixers last season, appearing in 29 games. O’Quinn has averaged 11.6 rebounds a night per 26 minutes over the course of his career.