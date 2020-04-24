Rewind: Devonte’ Graham ties the franchise record for 3-pointers in the game

The Charlotte Hornets suffered a devastating loss to the Phoenix Suns on December 2nd. Two days later, they hosted the Golden State Warriors. The pre-game show on Fox Sports Southeast was full of premonitions. The broadcast featured the exploits of Devonte’ Graham, who had positioned himself as arguably the Hornets best player. They then pivoted to an interview with James Borrego, who guaranteed that the Hornets would get off to a good start.

And that they did. Miles Bridges canned a triple on the Hornets first possession and the Hornets jumped out to a 7-0 lead. They held that margin through the end of the first quarter. Graham was quiet in the quarter, scoring five points while going just 1-of-3 from deep. All five those points came in the final 1:17 of the quarter.

He picked up right where he left off, draining another three from almost the same spot on the Hornets first possession of the second quarter. After a brief rest, Graham checked back in with 5:04 left in the second quarter and had an explosive stretch of shooting. He knocked down three 3-pointers in those five minutes, including one in the final seconds to push the Hornets lead back up to four. D’Angelo Russell scored the last 13 points of the half for the Warriors, and every Graham bucket was needed to keep he and the Warriors at bay.

The Hornets lost that lead early in the second half, but Devonte’ stayed hot and hit his first 3-point attempt of the half, a rare corner 3-pointer at that, to put the Hornets back up three. After some back and forth, the Warriors took a timeout after a 3-pointer and a monster dunk by Terry Rozier. After the timeout, Graham splashed his seventh 3-pointer of the game to put the Hornets up nine and start the route.

Graham continued the trend of hitting 3-pointers early in quarter, putting the Hornets up by putting the Hornets up 15 with his eighth triple of the game less than a minute into the fourth quarter. He hit 3-pointer number nine in the face of Draymond Green to put the Hornets up 100-81, his seventh consecutive 3-point attempt without a miss. He tied the Hornets franchise record for threes made in a game with deep step-back a couple minutes later, again over Draymond Green.

He got two more attempts to take the record all for himself. The first was a tough attempt over Green that missed badly. The second was his most open look of the game, and he looked like he tried too hard to relax on the attempt, and it drew front iron.

The Hornets cruised to a 106-91 win. Graham finished the game 10-of-16 from three with 33 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.