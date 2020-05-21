Caleb Martin is having a historically great three-point shooting year

Caleb Martin is having a solid season for an undrafted rookie and was just starting to find his groove before COVID-19 put things on pause. After playing in just five of the Hornets first 51 games and spending most of his time with the Greensboro Swarm, Caleb then played in 14 of Charlotte’s last 15 games in February and March. His overall numbers don’t jump off the page - 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game - but there is one stat that is just incredible. I mean, really, really incredible.

In 18 career games Caleb Martin has gone 20-of-37 from the three-point line, draining 54.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Yes, 37 shot attempts is a very, very small sample size, but his shooting tear is almost unprecedented in NBA history.

Caleb is one of just two players in NBA history to make at least 54 percent of his three pointers with at least 35 attempts in a season, per Basketball Reference. The only player who has outpaced him is Steve Novak who shot 56.6 percent (26-of-46) back in 2010-11.

That’s right, the only player in NBA history to shoot a better percentage from three than Caleb Martin on similar attempts in Steve Novak.

Again, 37 three-point attempts is a tiny sample size and Caleb isn’t the second coming of Steph Curry, but it’s still a cool statistic. It’s also very surprising. After all, Martin shot just 35.9 percent from the three-point line in his four-year college career with his best season coming in at 40.3 percent. In his 28 games this season with the Greensboro Swarm he has essentially replicated his college shooting by hitting 36.3 percent of his attempts (66-of-182) from downtown.

Caleb Martin won’t keep shooting like this for the rest of his career. At some point he’ll have his first cold streak and quickly regress to the mean. But for now, he’s on a historic run. Assuming the NBA ever resumes, let’s just enjoy the ride.