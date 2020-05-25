Today is a good day to watch Devonte’ Graham make shots

For a long time, it did not seem possible, but it looks as if there will be something resembling a formal conclusion to the 2019-2020 NBA season. Whether or not the Charlotte Hornets are involved in that, I don’t know, but still, my first reaction was to go back and re-watch some old Hornets clips.

I’m sure you’ve all heard of Devonte’ Graham, the guy who shoots 3-pointers, makes a lot of them, and throws dazzling passes when he’s not burying the opposing team via 28-foot pull-up jump shots. He’s very good. Today, I’ve gathered some recent highlight reels that have been put together by various media outlets who hire social media interns that have learned video editing. Thank you to all of them for their time and effort.

Now, enjoy Devonte’ Graham go nuts from beyond the arc, as well as other locations on the basketball court. It’s a blast.

“I’m f--king like that” - Devonte’ Graham⁣⁣

⁣⁣

From the G League to having a breakout NBA season pic.twitter.com/qb5T0JuHEh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2020

“I’M F—ING LIKE THAT!!!!!!!” You’re damn right you are, Devonte’. That clip makes me want to run through a brick wall.

The videos above and below this paragraph consist of every 3-pointer Devonte’ made all season long. It’s a delightful watch.

The range on some of these casual pull-ups is just disrespectful. It shouldn’t look that easy.

P.S. Happy Memorial Day, ATHers. This is usually an outdoor holiday weekend, but since we’re currently banned from going outside, I hope you all are still finding ways to enjoy yourselves. Devonte’ should help.