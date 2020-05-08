Periodical Hornets mock draft round-up

The second volume of the At The Hive 2020 mock draft was released yesterday, and many other media outlets have released mock drafts recently as well. I thought it would be helpful to round them all up so we can get a grasp on which prospect the media thinks the Hornets will be going after. Turns out, the predictions are pretty varied at this point, which is to be expected as the draft process is currently hanging in the balance.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie:

2. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 237 lbs. Draft Age: 19 years old

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic is one of my favorite draft analysts, I take his opinions/reports pretty seriously at face-value. In his mock draft, he thinks Charlotte most likely goes after a center in the lottery because of their need at the position, and “the way their front office has operated in the past, typically valuing the center position from a monetary perspective even if the team hasn’t necessarily gotten the elite production” (Vecenie).

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman:

8. Charlotte Hornets: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel) Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215 lbs. Draft Age: 19 years old

Wasserman pegs Deni Avdija as a versatile high-floor forward with a team-friendly skillset. I’m not sure he’s the greatest fit with the Hornets, but if he’s the best player available, Mitch Kupchak should go for it.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman:

8. Charlotte Hornets: Devin Vassell, G/W, Florida State Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 lbs. Draft Age: 19 years old

Devin Vassell has been rising up draft boards, and Jeff Goodman sends him to the Hornets with the 8th pick because Charlotte needs shooters and defenders on the wing, and Vassell is exactly that, though he doesn’t offer a ton outside of that (yet).

Tankathon:

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, C, Southern California Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245 lbs. Draft Age: 19 years old

My guy, Onyeka Okongwu. We all know how truly elated I would be if the USC center ended up in Charlotte. Tankathon shuffles their mock draft around every so-often, despite them being a scouting site without NBA front office connections (at least I assume) and there currently being no basketball to scout, so take their mock draft with a grain of salt. Okongwu is the best center in the draft though, and the Hornets need a center.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb:

8. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 237 lbs. Draft Age: 19 years old

James Wiseman makes his second appearance on the mock draft round-up. Wiseman, along with Onyeka Okongwu, is pretty commonly mocked to the Hornets because they need a prospect at center. The CBS Sports staff ran a mock draft amongst themselves, and the Hornets found themselves with Wiseman and David Cobb gave the staffer/GM an “A” grade for the pick. Take that as you will.

That’s all for now, folks. Let us know your thoughts on these mock draft picks in the comments.