2019-20 Hornets Report Card: Caleb Martin

Offense

Although Caleb Martin only appeared in eighteen games for the Hornets, he showed a ton of potential as a contributor. Martin shot an impressive 54% from the 3pt line and showed his ability score in bunches when given the minutes. In his small sample size, Martin shot an above-average 81% from the FT line, which is a good sign for a steady shooter. Standing at 6’5, you want Martin to improve more at the rim and try to use more of his frame against smaller defenders; that’s probably the next step in his development on offense.

DEFENSE

Caleb Martin showed some excellent defense when on the floor. Martin at 6’5 is a fierce defender and shows a ton of energy getting up and down the floor, something that’s infectious for a team. Martin offers a rare trait that NBA coaches look for in defenders, and that’s having the ability to switch. In a small sample size, Martin showed he could defend the 1-3 position. Overall, the team defense struggled with the pick-and-roll, but the team did have a few bright spots, and Martin was one of them not allowing easy drives to the basket and using his long arms to contest shots over the screen.

Summary

Caleb Martin had a solid rookie season, although mostly spent with the Hornets G-league affiliate “Swarm.” Martin made the most important impression that you can for NBA coaches, and that is that you belong as-long as Martin continues to show the progression that he did in the G-league he should find himself as a regular in the rotation for the 2020 season.

Final Grade: B+