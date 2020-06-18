2019-20 Hornets Report Card: Marvin Williams

OFFENSE

During his time with the Hornets Williams has become a mainstay in the starting lineup, and a player that fans in Charlotte know as a household name. In 2019 we saw a clear decline in Marvin Williams play as the season progressed averaging 6.7 PPG and 2.7 RPG both are career lows. Williams was benched for Hornets rookie PJ Washington a role that Williams hasn’t been asked to take in his time in Charlotte. Although Williams took a significant step-back he still proved to be a reliable option at the line matching his career-high at 87%. Williams also displayed his most valuable asset, and that is to stretch the floor shooting a solid 36% from the three-point line, Williams showcased he still can be a reliable contributor.

DEFENSE

Williams has always been an up and down defender in Charlotte, never really elite but not necessarily bad enough to relegate him towards the bench. The 2019 season was more of the same steady play on defense, in the past few seasons has his defense taken slight dips at points in a season; yes, but not often enough to slight him for it. Williams is still a viable option as a defender but not somebody that should be expected to be a difference maker.

SUMMARY

Marvin Williams has always been a consistent staple within the Hornets for the past few seasons but as we move into the post-Kemba era, things are starting to shape and take form for how the Hornets want the roster to look. Unfortunately for Marvin Williams playing younger players is a part of that process and contributed to his lack of minutes and buyout during his season with the Hornets. Williams is still a viable contributor and should still provide some spark for Milwaukee once the season continues in Orlando.

GRADE: C