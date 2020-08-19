Non-bubble teams to hold training camps in late September

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have come to an agreement that would allow the eight non-bubble teams to hold training camps within their own local bubbles.

NBA and NBPA essentially forming in-market bubbles for the eight non-restart teams, Sept. 14 to Oct. 6, sources say.



Phase 1: Sept. 14-20: Testing begins, individual workouts

Phase 2: Sept. 21-Oct. 6: Group training in campus setting; private living accommodations for all. https://t.co/774ZkM0xVz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2020

As Shams reports in the Tweets, there would be a week of testing and individual workouts to make sure no one is bringing the coronavirus into the bubble. After that, the teams will hold what will function as a training camp. Players will stay on campus to practice and scrimmage for two weeks before disbanding a couple weeks before the draft.

Also, per Shams, the teams will be allowed to bring up to five players from their G League affiliate into the camp with them. The scrimmages will likely be limited to an hour per day.

This seems like a fair compromise as the NBA tries to find ways to get the Delete Eight some competitive basketball between the March shutdown and the scheduled December 1st start date for the 2020-21 season. Obviously you’d like to see games between different teams, but this is better than nothing.