The Hornets will be picking third in the 2020 NBA Draft

Rejoice Hornets fans!

The basketball gods have finally smiled upon the Charlotte Hornets and awarded them the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Here is the full lottery order:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. CHARLOTTE HORNETS

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics

Of course, this draft doesn’t have any standout prospects, so getting such a high pick isn’t as big a deal as it normally is, but we can celebrate the good fortune for once. If nothing else, the Hornets will have a larger pool of prospects from which they can choose.

The Hornets also hold the 32nd pick and the 56th pick.

The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for Friday October 16th, giving the Hornets roughly two months to get their final board in order. We’ll have more updates and prospect breakdowns as that date draws nearer.