Post-lottery Hornets mock draft roundup

The Charlotte Hornets are no longer picking eighth in the 2020 NBA Draft. They’re now picking third, which means we have to take a new look at what prospects are on the table. So let’s see what the Internet is saying. We’re going deep with this one.

ESPN: James Wiseman, Center, Memphis

Wiseman is very large and mobile and shows some decent basketball skill, which leaves lots of room to dream about his potential if he figures out how to play basketball well. The Hornets have a massive need at center, and Wiseman plays center, so the shoe fits.

SB Nation: Onyeka Okongwu, Center, USC

I guess I’ll put the mothership’s mock draft up here near the top because I’m a company shill. Okongwu also fits the Hornets need at center and he has some impressive tape from his single season at USC. He’s a terrific defender with quick feet and is a good catch-and-finish player on offense.

Tankathon: LaMelo Ball, Guard, Illawarra (NBL)

Ball is arguably the most talented player in this class on both ends of the floor, but there are still questions about his approach to the game and his on court decision making.

Sports Illustrated: Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

Toppin was the best player in college basketball last season. He’s an explosive leaper and was an efficient scorer at the college level. There is concern that he will be a huge minus on the defensive end, and at 22 1⁄ 2 years old on draft night, he’ll already be on the brink of collecting social security.

The Athletic: LaMelo Ball, Guard, Illawarra (NBL)

Yahoo Sports: Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

CBS Sports: Anthony Edwards, Guard, Georgia

Edwards has gotten a lot of buzz as the top prospect in this class, and for good reason. He’s a three level scorer that can create offense for himself and occasionally for others. He can guard three positions when he’s locked in, but that doesn’t happen as often as it should.

New York Post: LaMelo Ball, Guard, Illawarra (NBL)

Forbes: LaMelo Ball, Guard, Illawarra (NBL)