The Hornets are getting new jerseys on Thursday

Update: When the Hornets said soon, they meant it. It appears the jerseys will be revealed on Thursday, August 27th.

The Charlotte Hornets are getting new jerseys.

That’s it. That’s the story.

All we have right now are a few teasers. No word yet on when the actual reveal will come. Here’s the little bit we know:

The team posted a photo to all its social media accounts showing a teal background with white double pinstripes on top. The only caption was the eyes emoji.

It’s probably safe to assume the jerseys are teal, which would replace the main teal jerseys that PJ Washington is holding in the photo at the top of this article. Also it looks like pinstripes are coming back, and hopefully not in the ugly random color scheme they were back in the 90s.

Yesterday, the Hornets posted a video of players reacting to the jerseys.

Player approved STAY TUNED! pic.twitter.com/XMvmDtrBBw — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 25, 2020

The players all sound excited, which, duh. The team isn’t going to post a video of its players reacting negatively to new branding. PJ Washington also says a word that’s bleeped out, but it sounds like he’s saying ‘they’re pinstriped.’

I’m personally very excited to see what the team has in store. They’ve pretty much nailed all their branding since they brought back the Hornets name, so I’m confident they have something good up their sleeves.