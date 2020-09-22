Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan now owns a NASCAR team

Charlotte Hornets principal owner and chairman Michael Jordan has added to his sports portfolio, joining Denny Hamlin in forming a new NASCAR team that will take to the track starting in 2021. Denny Hamlin will be a minority owner in the team while still driving his usual 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The partnership between Jordan and Hamlin isn’t surprising. Hamlin is a longtime Hornets season ticket holder and is a mainstay on the sidelines during Hornets home games. He’s a Jordan Brand athlete, and the friendship between he and Jordan goes back several years.

As for who will actually be driving for the team—that’s already been figured out. Bubba Wallace has signed on to be the team’s sole driver. Wallace is the only African American racing at NASCAR’s top level, and Jordan is the first Black principal owner in NASCAR since the 1970s, so this partnership between the two is pretty groundbreaking.

Jordan’s statement on the new venture: