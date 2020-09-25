Highlights from the Hornets first couple days of camp

The Charlotte Hornets, along with the rest of the Delete Eight, kicked off their in-between season camp things this week. We have limited access to what goes on inside this bubble, but the Hornets media team has done a good job churning out some content for us. Below are some notable quotes coming out of some the interviews that have been posted so far:

Head coach James Borrego is impressed with where the team is to start the camp, saying they’re “in a much better spot than I anticipated.”

Borrego compares the camp to a pre-training camp open gym type atmosphere. The team is focusing on scrimmaging over conditioning and skill drills.

Borrego was hoping to get Ray Spalding and Kobi Simmons time with the Hornets down the stretch of last season, so he’s excited to see what they bring to the table in the bubble.

Borrego was hoping to get Ray Spalding and Kobi Simmons time with the Hornets down the stretch of last season, so he's excited to see what they bring to the table in the bubble. Terry Rozier isn't too surprised at the conditioning of the team; cites the team's competitive spirit

Rozier says the group stayed in close contact throughout the time off

Rozier is ready to be a leader after key veteran departures. Says he spent a lot of time during the hiatus thinking about what he can do to improve as a leader.

Rozier implies he’s the team’s best table tennis player, despite Cody Zeller ’s claims to the contrary

’s claims to the contrary Devonte’ Graham was initially upset by the Most Improved Player voting, but he’s been reassured by the shoutouts he’s gotten from prominent NBA players

Devonte’ spent a lot of time watching his film from last season, as well as studying games of Steve Nash, Damian Lillard , etc.

Devonte' is open to the idea of signing an extension

Devonte’ also says he’s the best ping pong player on the team

Devonte’ says Malik Monk has a decent looking golf swing. Miles Bridges , Dwayne Bacon , and the Martin twins do not.

Speaking of golf, here's Terry Rozier.