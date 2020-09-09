Marvin Williams has announced his retirement

Former Charlotte Hornet Marvin Williams announced that he was retiring after the Milwaukee Bucks were surprisingly knocked out by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

Bucks forward Marvin Williams told @TheUndefeated he is retiring from playing in the NBA after 15 seasons. “I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me,” Williams said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 9, 2020

Williams put up a solid showing in his final outing, scoring 11 points to go with eight rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Williams spent the better part of six seasons with the Hornets and was a consummate professional the entire time he was here. He smoothly transitioned from starter to bench contributor in his last couple seasons here and was generally as steady as they come in his role.

He was bought out towards the end of last season to open up minutes for the Hornets young players and to give him one last shot to play meaningful postseason basketball. When he latched on with the Bucks, it looked like he had a very good chance to win a championship, but it was not to be.

I don’t know what’s next for Marvin, but I selfishly hope he sticks around and does media. He was always one of the best interviews and he seems like he’d make a great TV or radio personality.