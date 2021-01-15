Hornets assistant coach Jay Hernandez to coach Greensboro Swarm in G League bubble

The Charlotte Hornets announced that assistant coach Jay Hernandez will coach the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, in the G League bubble that will take place next month.

Hernandez is the Hornets’ director of player development, which makes him a good candidate for the G League squad. He’ll be joined by assistants Norman Richardson and Evan Harville. They’ll be tasked with trying to win games while also developing young potential Hornets, and probably a few Hornets that get sent down. Two-way players Nate Darling and Grant Riller will almost surely take part in the bubble while second round picks Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards are candidates as well. The Swarm’s first and only selection in this week’s draft, Admiral Schofield, is another player to watch.

The G League bubble is currently slated to start in the second week of February and feature 18 teams—17 G League teams and the newly formed G League Ignite team that was created to give prospects an avenue to skip the NCAA racket and play professionally straight out of high school. The full calendar and schedule will be released at a later date.