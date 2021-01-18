Wednesday’s game against the Wizards has been postponed

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards scheduled for Wednesday, January 18th, has been postponed, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Wizards are down bad right now. This is their fifth consecutive postponement, and they haven’t played since January 11th. They’re currently dealing with a covid outbreak on their roster, with six players having tested positive for the virus. Between those six players and a handful of others out due to contact tracing, the Wizards don’t have the requisite eight players needed to start a game.

This was an inevitability when the NBA decided to try to play through the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic. The season has gone along relatively well, but there were always going to be postponements, and it’s not surprising that a team suffered an outbreak. The league expected this, which is why the schedule is being released in two parts.

So with that in mind, none of the games that have been postponed have been rescheduled. My guess is they’ll be worked into the second half of the season, which will start around the middle of March. Its schedule will be released sometime next month.

The Hornets next game is now on Friday against the Bulls, giving them a restful six days off between games.