Greensboro Swarm announce roster for G League bubble

The Greensboro Swarm have announced their roster for the 2021 G League bubble that will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla. (the same place as the NBA bubble), beginning on Feb. 8. To see a full list of the teams that are participating, click here.

Introducing your highly anticipated, 2021 Greensboro Swarm



There aren’t many surprises with the Swarm roster. One of last year’s Two-Way players, Ray Spalding, will not return as he was waived by the Charlotte Hornets in Nov. and recently signed with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets’ affiliate. Kobi Simmons, who was also on a Two-Way last season, will handle point guard duties along with second-round Two-Way rookie Grant Riller and Ray McCallum, the 36th overall selection by the Sacramento Kings in the 2013 Draft.

Former Tennessee star Admiral Schofield was selected first overall in the 2021 G League Draft by the Swarm, and will presumably be the team’s best wing alongside undrafted Two-Way rookie Nate Darling. Ahmed Hill was briefly signed to a Two-Way during last season’s training camp, so he’s at least familiar with the organization. KJ McDaniels and Jeff Roberson both played with Greensboro last season.

Keandre Cook, Javin DeLaurier, Xavier Sneed and Khalil Whitney were the Hornets’ training camp invitees. It’s good to see all of them be retained for the bubble, as Sneed was impressive in limited minutes and Whitney is a former top-12 high school recruit.

Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards both need playing time so it’s no surprise that they’re headed to Orlando. Jalen McDaniels is a slightly-surprising addition to the roster, but it makes sense given his eight DNP-CDs in the last 10 games.

Update: the schedule has also been released. The Swarm play Team Ignite, the G League select team featuring 2021 lottery prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix, on Feb. 21. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.