Greensboro Swarm elect to participate in 2021 NBA G League bubble

Per The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, the NBA G League is in talks to set the Disney World campus as the playing site for the 2021 season.

Among the teams anticipated to partake in the 2021 G League bubble is the Charlotte Hornets’ affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Each team will foot a $400,000-500,000 bill to cover health and safety expenses. It’s shorter to list the teams that aren’t going to be there, so I’ll just do that and everyone can infer which teams will be there (per The Athletic):

The following 11 franchises will not send a G League affiliate: Atlanta (College Park Skyhawks), Boston (Maine Red Claws), Chicago (Windy City Bulls), Dallas (Texas Legends), Detroit (Grand Rapids Drive), Los Angeles Lakers (South Bay Lakers), Miami (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Milwaukee (Wisconsin Herd), Phoenix (Northern Arizona Suns), Sacramento (Stockton Kings) and Washington (Capital City Go-Go; will utilize Erie).

The G League bubble protocols would require players to arrive in their home markets by Jan. 19, with teams arriving in Orlando on Jan. 26 and a tip-off date and playoff dates tentatively set for Feb. 8 and March 5-9, respectively. Beyond the Swarm, the reason to follow along with this would be the G League Ignite team playing televised games for the first time. Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix are lottery-level talent, while Isaiah Todd, Kai Sotto and Princepal Singh are likely to be drafted.

This won’t have a substantial impact on the Hornets team itself this year, but it could give them an avenue to develop Grant Riller and Nate Darling in game action as opposed to in practices and on the sidelines. If the Hornets (or any other team) have injury problems or lack depth Two-Way players likely won’t attend, but perhaps the team will bring back some of their Exhibit 10 contracts from training camp; Xavier Sneed did play in three of the four pre-season games.

Either way, it’s nice to hear that the Swarm players will have a season in 2021 after 2019-2020 was cut short.