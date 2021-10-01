ATH Live Podcast: Hornets media day and training camp

Chase and James are here for a second season of At The Hive Live. Before we get into it, thank you to those who are new to the show and giving us a chance for this year, and thank you to anyone who is coming back after our first season. We appreciate you!

Charlotte Hornets media day was last Monday and training camp is in full swing. Ahead of the first preseason game on October 4, Chase and James discuss what they’ve been up to since Summer League concluded and give the listeners a rundown on how they can expect ATH Live to be structured going forward.

Once the housekeeping wraps up, the guys each read off three quotes from all of the media availability that have stuck out to them so far. LaMelo Ball, James Borrego, James Bouknight, Kai Jones, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee up quite a bit throughout the segment.

The ATH email is always open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

