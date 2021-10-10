2021-22 Hornets player preview: Scottie Lewis

A few days after being drafted with the 56th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets signed Scottie Lewis to a Two-Way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lewis, a unanimous five-star recruit, was ranked ninth in the RSCI (Recruiting Services Consensus Index) Top 100 coming out of Ranney School in Tilton Falls, N.J. He starred alongside current Villanova guard Bryan Antoine and was regarded as a potential lottery pick in the 2020 class.

He ended up spending two seasons in Gainesville, declaring for the draft as a sophomore with 51 games played and per-game averages of 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks on 49.3 percent from the field and 53.5 percent true shooting. An impressive athlete and perimeter defender, his 3.5 steal percentage in 2020-21 ranked second in the SEC behind Ole Miss’ Luis Rodriguez.

In the Las Vegas Summer League, Lewis participated in four games, posting 8.5 points and 1.8 blocks per game shooting 50 percent from the floor. Summer League is typically not the venue for a defensive-minded player to show their potential, but Lewis flashed as a smaller wing that can switch on to guards, hold his own in ball-screens and plays with ample effort.

A true offensive game is currently holding him back from being a roster spot-worthy NBA player, but all he really needs to become one is work towards a league-average 3-point percentage and be a wing that a team can rely on to attack a scrambling defense and knock down kick-out attempts. With Charlotte’s renowned player development system and Lewis’ natural ability, that shouldn’t be anything unattainable.

The Greensboro Swarm begin their season at home on November 8 against the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans’ affiliate that was relocated to Alabama from Erie, Penn. this offseason. Until then, Lewis will remain with the Hornets and it won’t count towards the 45-day limit on his Two-Way contract.

Provided there are no injuries with the big club, Lewis should start seeing reps with the Swarm in early-November, where he’ll slide in as the starter at the two or three and have plenty of opportunity to expand on his self-creation, shooting, playmaking and ball-handling abilities. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him on the court in a Hornets uniform this season, but if it’s happening often, things have gone wrong in other areas.