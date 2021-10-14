Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball with plans to have him play for the Swarm

The Charlotte Hornets are signing LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract with plans for him to play for the Greensboro Swarm, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: The Charlotte Hornets have signed LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract and Ball will play for the team's G League Greensboro Swarm. Ball was slated to enter the G League Draft but signing allows Charlotte to acquire his rights. https://t.co/YpkouKLWAs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

This is likely an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning that if (really when) Ball gets waived, he will get a bonus for signing on with the Hornets G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. In essence, the Hornets have acquired Ball’s rights and will have him play for Greensboro.

The older brother of Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball played on the Hornets Summer League team and acquitted himself rather nicely. He average 9.6 points per game and showed a fair bit of outside shooting potential.

It’s not a surprising move. The Hornets have spoken highly of LiAngelo throughout the Summer League and the offseason as he’s spent a lot of time around the team working out with his brother. With no preseason games to play, Ball will be released from the Hornets roster and officially sign with the Swarm within the coming days.