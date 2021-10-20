 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ATH Live: Getting ready for the season with Max Millington

Chase, James, and Max give you a Hornets season preview in podcast form.

By Chase Whitney and James Plowright
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

At The Hive Live is back this week for a season preview extravaganza.

Chase and James were joined by Max Millington, a Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers writer that also hosts a daily morning show on the Spotify Greenroom app. He can be found on Twitter @mxwzy, thanks to Max for coming on to discuss the upcoming season!

This episode was formatted similarly to the end-of-year Buzz City Awards that have ran on At The Hive the last couple of seasons. Here’s a list of discussion topics in order:

-Who will be the Hornets’ MVP in 21-22?

-Who will be the best defensive player on the roster in 21-22?

-Who will be the sixth man in 21-22?

-Which player will lead the Hornets in scoring in 21-22?

-Where do the Hornets fit in among Eastern Conference playoff contenders?

-Biggest storylines/things to watch out for in 21-22?

To round out the show, Chase and James talked about the Hornets’ projected Vegas win total (38.5 wins) and a couple of other interesting Hornets-related props.

The ATH email is always open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

LINK TO SHOW

