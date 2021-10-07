ATH Live Podcast: Preseason opener & interview with Mat Issa

On this week’s episode of At The Hive Live, Chase and James are joined by Mat Issa of Hoopshead Pod and Rise Network.

To open the show, the guys discussed the Charlotte Hornets’ preseason opener and gave their thoughts on the debut. LaMelo Ball, James Bouknight, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee and plenty of others come up in the first half of the episode.

Mat Issa joins the pod after the ad break to talk about his podcast series called The Quest for the Best, which can be found anywhere podcasts are available and we recommend listeners to check it out. The series focuses on finding a consensus ranking among NBA and college coaches, executives, players, and media members, and Mat broke down his research process and told some stories about the well-known people he spoke to while gathering information (such as Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey). To finish off the episode, Chase and James ask Mat — a Pistons fan — for his perspective on the Hornets and have a fun Cade vs. LaMelo debate.

The ATH email is always open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between.

