 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies game thread

Can we get one win on the road trip?

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Preseason-Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets wrap up a disastrous road trip tonight. Please win.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...