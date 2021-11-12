 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks game thread

Some Friday night basketball with pretty colors.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Just saw that picture in the editor and wanted to use it. It has little relevance to anything tonight.

Go Hornets!

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...