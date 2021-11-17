 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards game thread

The Hornets try to take down conference leaders in back to back games.

By Jonathan DeLong
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Hornets took down the top seed in the West on Sunday. Now it’s time to take down the top seed in the East.

This is now an open thread!

