 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers game thread

The Hornets keep winning.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

What’s the over/under for Domantas Sabonis points in the first quarter? 10? 15? 1,000?

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...