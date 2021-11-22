 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards game thread

The Hornets try to get another winning streak started.

By Jonathan DeLong
NBA: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets continue their Eastern Conference travels against a Wizards team that’s cooled off a bit.

This is now an open thread!

