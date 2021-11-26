ATH Live: The Hornets are winners of 7 of 8

Hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Got some driving back home to do after visiting family? Why not listen to a couple of pals chop it up and talk Hornets ball?

At The Hive Live is back after an unexpected month off to talk Charlotte Hornets basketball!

So the Hornets were good to start the year. Then, they became bad, but now they’re pretty good again. Chase and James discuss the roller-coaster of a season so far with Three Buzzing Questions, but before any of that we had to talk about future NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

LINK TO SHOW