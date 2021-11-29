 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls game thread

LaVar Ball will be watching.

By Jonathan DeLong
New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images

The Hornets hit the road to take on LaMelo Ball’s brother and the rest of the Bulls. This feels like it will be ugly.

This is now an open thread!

