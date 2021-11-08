 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers game thread

The Hornets get a chance to make amends in Staples Center.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Very nice of the schedule makers to let the Hornets play both of their LA games on back to back nights. Hopefully it’s not an 0-2 trip.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...