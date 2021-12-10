Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings game thread Do the Hornets have any players left? By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Dec 10, 2021, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Ish Smith, and Nick Richards tonight. Should be a breeze. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: James Bouknight scores 24 points as Hornets win dumb game over Kings, 124-123 Believe it or not: Cody Martin leads the NBA in 3-point percentage Preview: Hornets host Kings, look to tie season series Borrego: “It’s going to be tough” when Joel Embiid shoots 19 free throws Recap: Hornets come up short late and lose to 76ers, 110-106 Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...