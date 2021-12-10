 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings game thread

Do the Hornets have any players left?

By Jonathan DeLong
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Ish Smith, and Nick Richards tonight. Should be a breeze.

This is now an open thread!

