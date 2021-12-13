Recap: Hornets don’t show up, lose to Mavericks, 120-96

This was not a fun game, so I’ll keep the recap short for your sake. The Hornets took four minutes to score their first points of the game and had already trailed 10-0 by that point. Kristaps Porzingis came out scorching out and was soon joined by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke. The Mavericks led by as many as 30 in the first half before Gordon Hayward fortuitously banked in a 3-pointer from the wing to cut the deficit to 27 heading into the break. In the first half, the Mavericks shot 58% from the field and 12-of-19 from three while the Hornets shot 32% from the field and 26% from three.

The Hornets looked alive to start the second half. The Mavericks shooting came back down to Earth as the Hornets started the half on a 14-4 run. The Mavericks made one of their first ten shots of the third quarter, and every single one of those attempts was from behind the arc. The run didn’t last beyond that, and most of the third quarter was played with the Hornets trailing by around 20 to 23 points. The third quarter ended with the Mavericks up 91-69.

The fourth quarter was played the same way. A lot of it was played by the deep benches of both teams. We got the first career point for Scottie Lewis and James Bouknight made a couple nice shots as part of a 13 point showing.

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre led the Hornets with 20 points apiece while Gordon Hayward chipped in a solid 17 point, six assist, six rebound performance.

The Hornets lost by 58 to the Mavericks in the preseason, so I guess we can call this an improvement.

The Hornets will stay in Texas and try to do better against a well rested Spurs team on Wednesday.