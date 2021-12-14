Reinforcements are on the way

The Charlotte Hornets have been fighting tooth and nail to keep their head above water while a huge chunk of the rotation has been out. Thankfully, we’ve almost made it through the whole ordeal. The team’s PR account has Tweeted out a number of updates. To summarize:

Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, and LaMelo Ball are all out of the health and safety protocols and have practiced with the Swarm for conditioning purposes

All have since been recalled to the Hornets

McDaniels will be available to play against the Spurs on Wednesday while Plumlee is questionable as he continues to deal with his lingering rib injury

Ball won’t be able to rejoin the team in time to play on Wednesday night, but it seems like he should be good to go for Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers

Ish Smith is still in protocols, but given the timing of the rest of the absences, it’s likely he’ll be cleared within the next couple of days

If all goes to plan, the Hornets will have their full complement of players back by the weekend. Then they’ll have just a few games left on the road trip before the schedule lightens up significantly for the post-Christmas run.