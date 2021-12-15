Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs game thread The Spurs being bad is weird. By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Dec 15, 2021, 8:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports The Spurs are bordering on a top 5 pick. How weird is that? This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Gordon Hayward scores 41 in three quarters, Hornets rout Spurs, 131-115 Preview: Hornets face off with Spurs for the first time this season Reinforcements are on the way Recap: Hornets don’t show up, lose to Mavericks, 120-96 Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks game thread Preview: Terry Rozier’s back, Luka Doncic’s out as the Hornets face the Mavs Loading comments...
