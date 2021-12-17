Preview: Full strength Hornets take on struggling Blazers

What: Charlotte Hornets (16-14) at Portland Trail Blazers (11-18)

When: 10:00 pm EST

Where: Moda Center; Portland, OR

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Trail Blazers have had a disastrous season to this point. They let go of head coach Terry Stotts over the offseason despite eight straight playoff appearances in the hopes of rejuvenating the organization. That has backfired in the worst way. The Blazers are free falling as losses mount and turmoil sweeps through the front office. They fired general manager Neil Olshey a couple of weeks amid concerns over the work environment he was cultivating. Meanwhile Chauncey Billups has repeatedly called out his players, and that’s apparently wearing his players thin.

The dysfunction has carried over to the court as well. The Blazers have lost seven straight and 10 of their last 11. They’ve been bad on both sides of the court. Damian Lillard has not been able to find his rhythm and there isn’t enough offensive firepower on the roster to pick up the slack. That’s even worse now as CJ McCollum is sidelined with a lung issue.

The Hornets obviously have to watch out for Damian Lillard as he’s liable to catch fire any night. Norman Powell has been a thorn in their side for years and is a threat to get hot as well. Jusuf Nurkic is big and is probably going to score like 12 points in the first quarter.

The Hornets should be at full strength for their part of the equation. Everyone is out of the health and safety protocols and is available to play tonight.

This is a good chance for the Hornets to steal another win on this extraordinarily difficult road trip leading into the holidays.