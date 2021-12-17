ATH Live: The Hornets are finally healthy!

On this week’s At The Hive Live, Chase and James go in-depth on everything that happened during the games the Charlotte Hornets played with only half a roster due to COVID health and safety protocols. We give the young guys their shine as well as the vets for holding down the fort while five-to-seven players were sidelined at times over the past two weeks.

Stick around for the second half for some trade discussion. Spoiler alert; it’s about a center, but it is not a center that plays for the Indiana Pacers. That’s the only hint we’re giving out before you listen to at least half of the episode (and thank you for choosing to do so).

