 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz game thread

About as tough as a back to back as a team can play.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

One night after facing the Suns, the Hornets have to face one of the next best teams in the league. Back to backs don’t get much tougher than this.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...