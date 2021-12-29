 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Both games between the Hornets and Pacers this season have come down to the wire after huge comebacks. Let’s see if we can get a normal game this time.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...