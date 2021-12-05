ATH Live: Hornets power hour

Editor’s note: This was recorded before the recent slew of players being ruled out for covid-related reasons.

It’s time for Hornets Power Hour.

With inspiration from Nate Duncan’s podcast segment covering all sorts of NBA topics in a short time, Chase and James are back for this episode of ATH Live to discuss every single member of the Charlotte Hornets roster in at least some capacity. We’re a little over 25 percent of the way through the season, so we thought it would be nice to tie together all of the thoughts we’ve had so far on the team and players.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

