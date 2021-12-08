ATH Live: COVID outbreak, Pacers trade rumors, CharlotteMan

In this week’s episode of At The Hive Live, Chase and James touch on the COVID outbreak within the Charlotte Hornets that has sidelined much of their rotation, and they discuss the recent rumors per The Athletic that the Indiana Pacers are willing to move their marquee players, such as Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

CharlotteMan joins the show to give us the lowdown on what it’s been like to attend Hornets games this season, the contrast between the respective outlooks on the Hornets and Panthers in Charlotte, and much more. Follow him on Twitter at @CHARLOTTEMAN3!

