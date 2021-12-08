Preview: Hornets have a chance for quick revenge against the 76ers

What: Charlotte Hornets (14-12) vs Philadelphia 76ers (13-11)

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Hornets just played the 76ers, so there isn’t a whole lot to preview that hasn’t already been discussed in the last preview and the recap of the game. The Hornets need to do a better job of containing Joel Embiid, and if they’re offense stays as hot as it’s been, they could win this game. They’ll also need the 76ers to cool off a bit after they seemingly made every 3-point shot they took in the second and third quarters on Monday.

Nothing has changed on the injury front for the Hornets. They’ll still be without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels, and Ish Smith.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs. PHI 12/8

I’d expect them to run the same starting lineup with Cody Martin as the acting starting point guard but with everyone except for Nick Richards handling the ball a decent amount. We might get a few more minutes of James Bouknight, who scored 11 points and played very well during his 22 minutes of court time. And don’t forget...

The 76ers will be getting reinforcements on their end. Tyrese Maxey is going to try to play tonight after missing Monday’s game with a non-covid illness. Maxey has had a breakout second season filling in for Ben Simmons—he’s averaging 17 points and five assists per game as the team’s starting point guard.

The Hornets proved to themselves and everyone else that they can compete with this 76ers team, so they have a shot to pull off the upset tonight. However, with all of the players out and the “us against the world” mentality likely fading, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a significant dip in performance from the Hornets tonight.